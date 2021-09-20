 
Monday Sep 20 2021
Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official

Since rumours of Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship began to make rounds on the internet, many were waiting for an official announcement.

The singer seems to have answered to fans’ prayers as she took to Instagram to make it official.

The Hello hit-maker shared some gorgeous photos of herself along with a snap of her posing with her man. 

The duo first sparked rumours when they were spotted at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Adele was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship.

It has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to "hanging out" with "a major pop star".

Take a look:



