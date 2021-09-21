Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

Music icon Britney Spears has returned to Instagram less than a week after announcing she was taking a “little break from social media” to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The 39-year-old Toxic singer posted 2 identical snaps, one color and one black and white, on Monday and said they were taken during a weekend trip to Palm Springs in celebration of her engagement.

The pop superstar captioned the photos: “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!”



Spears added: “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!!”

Britney looked stunning as she wore a shorter hairdo with red streaks in her engagement announcement video, also explained her different hairstyle.



However, the pop star was recently snapped by paparazzi in Los Angeles and not Palm Springs. A media outlet released pictures of Spears and Asghari on Friday going for a drive together in her Mercedes-Benz in the City of Angels.

Britney Spears' fans and other social media users pointed out that the pics used in the singer’s post on Monday seem to resemble a picture featured in a post from February.