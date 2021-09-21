 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

Music icon Britney Spears has returned to Instagram less than a week after announcing she was taking a “little break from social media” to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The 39-year-old Toxic singer posted 2 identical snaps, one color and one black and white, on Monday and said they were taken during a weekend trip to Palm Springs in celebration of her engagement.

The pop superstar captioned the photos: “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!”

Spears added: “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!!”

Britney looked stunning as she wore a shorter hairdo with red streaks in her engagement announcement video, also explained her different hairstyle.

However, the pop star was recently snapped by paparazzi in Los Angeles and not Palm Springs. A media outlet released pictures of Spears and Asghari on Friday going for a drive together in her Mercedes-Benz in the City of Angels.

Britney Spears' fans and other social media users pointed out that the pics used in the singer’s post on Monday seem to resemble a picture featured in a post from February.

More From Entertainment:

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report
Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report

Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report
Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report

Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report
Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF

Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF
Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival

Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest

Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest
Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album

Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album
Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills

Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills
BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’

Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’

Latest

view all