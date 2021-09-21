Expert says 'The Crown' actors portrayed royal characters inaccurately

“The Crown,” the Netflix Inc series about the British monarchy under Queen Elizabeth, won the Emmy award on Sunday for the year’s best drama series.



While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the last season attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Shortly after "The Crown" won the Emmy award, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "I hope Emmy Awards for actors in The Crown don't convince people they portrayed royal characters and politicians accurately."

She added, "the series was anti royal and wrongly showed them as clumsy hopeless individuals."



Netflix last year rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.





