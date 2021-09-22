 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods reveals reason behind his absence from social media

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods opened up on his weeks-long absence  from social media, claiming he had to 'go into hiding' after receiving 'abuse' online.

The former Love Island star shared a series of new clips on Instagram to explain his absence from social media over the last several weeks.

Sharing details about his absence, Carl said: “I’ve not been on Instagram in a very very long time and let me tell you this past month has been one of the roughest months of my life. Never ever ever have I felt so low."

He added: “People just jump on the bandwagon they start abusing and say the most vile things with no factual information whatsoever. So I had to just go into hiding and shut down.” 

The star went on to tell the people who had “abused” him and said “vile” things about him to “remember who I am and all the things that I did at the start when I first came onto the scene”.

Carl Wood also insisted he’s a “good fella” and has “always been a good fella” and “always will be. And anyone that thinks anything different of me - when you know the truth, when I’m allowed to tell the truth, you’ll be eating your words.” 

