Britney Spears' surprise documentary coming to Netflix: Conservatorship audio released

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that music icon Britney Spears' surprise documentary would soon come to Netflix and will delve deep into the singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle.



The video streaming service tweeted a short clip on Tuesday featuring an audio of a voicemail Britney left with a lawyer.

In the clip, which was recorded in January, the Toxic singer is heard saying: ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier.

‘I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…,’ before the clip cuts off.

The context of Britney’s voicemail appears to suggest that she had wanted to end the conservatorship as early as a year after her public mental health breakdown in 2008.



Britney Spears has fought a long and emotional legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, put in place by a judge so that her father, Jamie Spears, could manage her financial affairs and wellbeing.

