Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Brad Pitt launches new battle against Angelina Jolie, files lawsuit about French vineyard

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has reportedly launched new legal suit against his ex Angelina Jolie about their French vineyard.

As per reports, new court papers accuse the Maleficent actress of trying to remove Pitt from a deal to sell her shares in the former couple’s French property and vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

The court papers were reportedly filed in Luxembourg on Tuesday in regard to the property in Correns. 

According to the lawsuit, Miraval is owned by Quimicum - which both the stars Pitt and Jolie have a 50 per cent take in through their companies Mondo Bongo and Nouvel respectively.

The suit reportedly alleges that Angelina Jolie is attempting to flog her 50 per cent stake while circumventing her ex Brad Pitt’s right of first refusal. It allegedly claims she is attempting to profit from the “incredible amount of work, time and money” invested by the actor and his business partners.

