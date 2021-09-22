 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Web Desk

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she put her model figure on display during her outing in New York on Tuesday.

Gigi Hadid's sister attracted massive applause as she put her rock hard abs on display in skimpy spandex shorts and a sports bra following sweat session at the gym.

Bella's red shoes were elevating her look. She let her famous locks cascade upon her back to look warmer.

The 24-year supermodel set NY streets on fire with her warm walk, giving fans major fitness envy in sportswear. 

The stunner's outing comes after she shared a gushing message on social media to her niece Khai to celebrate the toddler's first birthday.  

Previously, the model shared a series of snaps in pink outfit to officially launch the collection, which aims to portray of joy of 'designing for different women.'    

Bella Hadid garnered massive likes as she worked to tone her supermodel figure at the gym this week and put the fruits of her labor on display in a skimpy athletic ensemble.

