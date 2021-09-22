 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Meghan Trainor is getting candid about getting her first panic attack live on television.

The singer was live on-air on CBS This Morning with Gayle King to announce 2017 Grammy nominees when she felt it with full force.

Apparently her assistant gone over with her packed schedule which she said triggered her.

"I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying,'" she recalls. 

"As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone,

"Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me

"I was so embarrassed and apologized, but she made everything so much better for me. She's an angel on this earth."

