'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week

Netflix just dropped the first full trailer for the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary titled Britney vs Spears, along with a release date of Sept. 28.



The streaming giant unveiled the first look, saying to feature "years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents."



“Britney vs. Spears” will premier on Netflix on September 28. The next day marks the most significant court hearing as she fights for her freedom out of the conservatorship that she’s been under for more than a decade with her father, Jamie Spears, largely acting as her sole conservator.



In the trailer, the music sensation's voice is heard from an audio recording from her June 23 testimony at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse, where she addressed the court for the first time publicly, telling the judge that she is traumatized and pleading, “I just want my life back.”