 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston shares fan's interesting text about her affair with David Schwimmer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Jennifer Aniston shares fans interesting text about her affair with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston has received 'really funny' texts about her and Friends co-star David Schwimmer's dating rumours.

The 52-year-old star, in conversation with an Australian media outlet, revealed "honestly, I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, "I thought you were on a break, LOL, and I kept saying, what are you talking about?"

Sharing the truth about dating with David Schwimmer, the 52-year-old Morning Show star said the speculation was 'really funny' because they've never dated.

Laughing off tumors, Aniston revealed not even her closest pals can resist using the occasional Friends pun, especially when it comes to joking about her love life.

'And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, "That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time," she said.

'We were on a break!' is a famous recurring line from the hit sitcom, said by Schwimmer's character Ross after he slept with someone else following a fight with girlfriend Rachel Green, played by Aniston.

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly 'used money to hide his crimes in plain sight', prosecution details

R. Kelly 'used money to hide his crimes in plain sight', prosecution details

Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week
Hailey Bieber takes Justin's breath away with her true beauty in tiny outfit

Hailey Bieber takes Justin's breath away with her true beauty in tiny outfit
Kim Kardashian to make her hosting debut with Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis

Kim Kardashian to make her hosting debut with Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis
'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week

'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week
'Succession' third season to release next month

'Succession' third season to release next month
Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize
Johnny Depp urges people to stand up against injustice

Johnny Depp urges people to stand up against injustice
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reluctant to follow each other on social media?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reluctant to follow each other on social media?
The Wire creator David Simon pulls HBO series from Texas over abortion laws

The Wire creator David Simon pulls HBO series from Texas over abortion laws
Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack

Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack
Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Latest

view all