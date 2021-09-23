Jennifer Aniston shares fan's interesting text about her affair with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston has received 'really funny' texts about her and Friends co-star David Schwimmer's dating rumours.



The 52-year-old star, in conversation with an Australian media outlet, revealed "honestly, I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, "I thought you were on a break, LOL, and I kept saying, what are you talking about?"



Sharing the truth about dating with David Schwimmer, the 52-year-old Morning Show star said the speculation was 'really funny' because they've never dated.



Laughing off tumors, Aniston revealed not even her closest pals can resist using the occasional Friends pun, especially when it comes to joking about her love life.

'And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, "That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time," she said.



'We were on a break!' is a famous recurring line from the hit sitcom, said by Schwimmer's character Ross after he slept with someone else following a fight with girlfriend Rachel Green, played by Aniston.