Thursday Sep 23 2021
Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Hamlin has intention of getting back together with Disick and is done with him

Scott Disick reached out to ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin despite calling it quits, in hopes to reconcile.

According to sources cited by E!News, the model has intention of getting back together with Disick.

The insider shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has reached out to the model "a few times," adding, "He does miss her a lot and regrets what went down in their final days of the relationship."

The source went on to note, "Amelia is definitely done with him."

Hamlin and Disick parted ways after Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged text by the father of three, that called Kourtney out for indulging in excessive PDA with Travis Barker.

At the time, a source told E!News, "[Amelia] was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney."

Though Amelia was upset at the time, the insider said she wants to move on, "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him."

 "Amelia feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders," the source added. "She is thriving right now and is focused on her career."

