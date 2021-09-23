Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin their New York adventure on September 23 when they join NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State for an 8:00 am visit to the One World Observatory.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has paid tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip in BBC One documentary on the Duke of Edenburgh who died in April.

Prince WIlliam,Prince Andrew and other members of the British royal family also expressed their views about the husband of Queen Elizabeth who died at the age of 99.

Harry had attended his funeral in London while Meghan Markle, who was pregnant with her second child then, stayed in the US.

The couple moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.