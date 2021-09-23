 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl

Nabela Noor has let the world know that she and her husband Seth Martin are expecting a baby girl.

Speaking to People, the YouTuber spoke about the "surreal" moment.

"We are so thrilled to share that we are having a baby girl," she said.

"It feels so surreal. I've always wanted to have my very best girlfriend. And now I will. My forever best friend."

"Seth and I went into our reveal with no votes or preferences towards boy or girl. I think after you suffer a loss like a miscarriage, just the thought of having a healthy baby that makes it into this world is the biggest blessing," adds Noor. 

"So the event was both a celebration of this miracle of a pregnancy as well as a fun gender reveal. And it was absolutely magical."

She went on to say that her book Beautifully Me was written keeping in mind for her future daughter. 

"It feels like a dream to know that we are having a daughter, because as I wrote every single word of my children's book Beautifully Me, I thought of my future daughter. I even wrote a note to my future child in the acknowledgements at the back of the book not knowing when I would experience the blessing of motherhood."

"Now, one week after my book being published," she continues, "I am on clouds knowing that I will be reading Zubi's story of self-love to my baby girl. It all feels like a dream."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker "not ready" to address Willie Garson’s death
Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV

Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV
Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson

Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson
Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals

Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals
Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano and more call on world leaders to ‘end the pandemic’

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano and more call on world leaders to ‘end the pandemic’

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Johnny Depp criticises 'cancel culture' ahead of San Sebastian win

Johnny Depp criticises 'cancel culture' ahead of San Sebastian win

Latest

view all