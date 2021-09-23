Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for giving up on the monarchy, in favour of celebrity status.



Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson got candid over it all and during his interview on the Royally Us podcast, he was quoted saying, “Well by their own statement, they are more celebrity now than royal, they're not royals.”

“Harry is a born royal, Meghan was in it for five minutes, I mean they both decided to keep the title which is rather odd considering how much they panned the organisation and said that they don't really see the need for it.”

“One would have thought the first thing you do is drop your royal title, but clearly that carries some financial and exposure way.”

Before concluding he added, “I think that they will now be seen as celebrities going forward, slightly quasi-celebrities royal, but that's the sort of path they've chosen. They've sort of cheapened the mystique a little bit.”