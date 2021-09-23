 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst
Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst

Prince Harry has managed to secure a partnership with Google for his eco-friendly travelling venture Travalyst.

Travalyst is a UK based non-profit that aims to provide the global population with more eco-friendly options for air and land travel.

Travalyst’s CEO Sally Davey made this claim and according to Express, she was quoted saying, “The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards.”

“We’re excited to continue this endeavour with Google as a member of the Travalyst Coalition, delivering on this unique opportunity to build positive, transformative change in travel.”

“The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”

More From Entertainment:

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig
What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status
Princess Eugenie talks about Prince Philip's love of art and design

Princess Eugenie talks about Prince Philip's love of art and design

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker "not ready" to address Willie Garson’s death
Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV

Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV
Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson

Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson
Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals

Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals
Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Latest

view all