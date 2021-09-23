Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst

Prince Harry has managed to secure a partnership with Google for his eco-friendly travelling venture Travalyst.



Travalyst is a UK based non-profit that aims to provide the global population with more eco-friendly options for air and land travel.

Travalyst’s CEO Sally Davey made this claim and according to Express, she was quoted saying, “The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards.”

“We’re excited to continue this endeavour with Google as a member of the Travalyst Coalition, delivering on this unique opportunity to build positive, transformative change in travel.”

“The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”