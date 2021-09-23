Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’

Prince Harry and Prince William recently sat down for a chat and detailed some of the personality traits they love most about Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip.

The two royals took their walk down memory lane while filming a documentary titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

There the Duke of Cambridge was the first to admit, “My grandfather loved things when they go wrong, my grandparents loved that.”

“You can imagine, they've lived a life where everything has to go right the whole time, and so when things go wrong, they both chuckle an awful lot. Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed, they love it.”

Shortly thereafter Prince Harry chimed in as well and admitted, “There's just sort of that imbalance of, there is everybody doing their absolute best to make sure, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are coming, make sure we get everything absolutely right.”

“Remember, every single year we've done it right, let's keep doing that. Yet the two of them are going 'I wonder if something is going to go wrong this year, how exciting.”