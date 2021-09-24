 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

Emerging model Amelia Hamlin took her ex Scott Disick's breath away  with her styling session as she put on a very leggy display in a slashed black evening gown at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

There are reports that the reality star is trying to remove differences with  the 20-year-old model. While, Amelia seems to be reluctant to reconcile with Scott as she reportedly has no intention of getting back together with him.

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

However, Amelia seemingly continued to tease him with her gorgeous looks as she enjoyed a night out in Milan.

The model looked out of this world in an elegant black dress while making the most of her free time in the Italian fashion city by attending the Roberto Cavalli runway show, where she was joined by Anna Wintour.

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

The outfit generously revealed Amelia's toned legs as she greeted onlookers after exiting her hotel. She added to her look with a pair of strappy black heels, while deftly contoured make-up drew further attention to the model's delicate features.

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick split after Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged text by the father of three, that called Kardashian out for indulging in excessive PDA with Travis Barker.

