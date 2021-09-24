 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgan's controversy

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgans controversy

Piers Morgan does not seem to leave fans unexcited as he once again attracted them by sharing an unearthed clip from a recent Spice Girls documentary shows 'Posh Spice' Victoria Beckham openly flirting with him.

The former Good Morning Briton (GMB) presenter shared footage of his friendly exchange with fashion designer to Twitter, where it has already been viewed more than 193,000 times.

The clip - filmed inside the newsroom at a media house when Morgan was the newspaper's editor - comes from a documentary the singer originally filmed for UK broadcaster Channel 4 back in 2000.

The documentary, which was titled Victoria's Secret, aired a year after the Spice Girls star married England footballer David Beckham.

"God, this takes me back," he wrote alongside the video. "Posh & Piers in the newsroom, from C4's new Spice Girls doc. Fairly sure she's flirting with me."

The singer certainly appears at ease with Morgan in the footage, which sees her leaning into the future Good Morning Britain host and, at one point, touching his arm.

Morgan, who is a journalist, never shies to target the world celebrities   with his controversial claims. 

Morgan's claims of flirtation are clearly meant in jest, they nevertheless sparked off a lively debate with some agreeing with the former editor while others dismissed the claims.

More From Entertainment:

Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment

Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved
Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot
Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial
Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report
Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project
Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute
Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

Latest

view all