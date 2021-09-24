Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgan's controversy

Piers Morgan does not seem to leave fans unexcited as he once again attracted them by sharing an unearthed clip from a recent Spice Girls documentary shows 'Posh Spice' Victoria Beckham openly flirting with him.

The former Good Morning Briton (GMB) presenter shared footage of his friendly exchange with fashion designer to Twitter, where it has already been viewed more than 193,000 times.

The clip - filmed inside the newsroom at a media house when Morgan was the newspaper's editor - comes from a documentary the singer originally filmed for UK broadcaster Channel 4 back in 2000.

The documentary, which was titled Victoria's Secret, aired a year after the Spice Girls star married England footballer David Beckham.



"God, this takes me back," he wrote alongside the video. "Posh & Piers in the newsroom, from C4's new Spice Girls doc. Fairly sure she's flirting with me."



The singer certainly appears at ease with Morgan in the footage, which sees her leaning into the future Good Morning Britain host and, at one point, touching his arm.

Morgan, who is a journalist, never shies to target the world celebrities with his controversial claims.

Morgan's claims of flirtation are clearly meant in jest, they nevertheless sparked off a lively debate with some agreeing with the former editor while others dismissed the claims.