 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
AFP

‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton requires medical attention at Ryder Cup

By
AFP

Friday Sep 24, 2021

‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton requires medical attention at Ryder Cup
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton requires medical attention at Ryder Cup

"Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches.

It wasn´t immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organizers the PGA of America said he was taken to hospital but they had no further information on his condition.

"In today´s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Britain´s Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was taken from the course.

A keen golfer, he played alongside Finnish NHL player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions -- 1980 ice hockey gold medallist Mike Eurzione and speed skater Dan Jansen -- in one of the three 11-hole matches that made up the celebrity tournament.

Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter´s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry Potter" book series.

More From Entertainment:

Wendy Williams ‘ready to get back to work’ after brief hiatus over health issues

Wendy Williams ‘ready to get back to work’ after brief hiatus over health issues
R. Kelly's defense says accusers had motive to lie. 'Convict him,' prosecutor says

R. Kelly's defense says accusers had motive to lie. 'Convict him,' prosecutor says
‘Notting Hill’ director Roger Michell dies aged 65

‘Notting Hill’ director Roger Michell dies aged 65
Jagger calls Watts the rock that held the Rolling Stones together

Jagger calls Watts the rock that held the Rolling Stones together
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares throwback snaps to say London Summer Goodbye

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares throwback snaps to say London Summer Goodbye
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip slammed as they arrive in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip slammed as they arrive in New York
Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgan's controversy

Victoria Beckham becomes new target of Piers Morgan's controversy
Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment

Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved
Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot
Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Latest

view all