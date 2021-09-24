 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Wendy Williams ‘ready to get back to work’ after brief hiatus over health issues

Friday Sep 24, 2021

The daytime talk show host is 'ready to get back to work' after getting admitted to psychiatric facility earlier 

Wendy Williams is recuperating well and is ready to return to her show, days after she was admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The daytime talk show host is 'ready to get back to work,' according to insiders cited by Page Six.

“Wendy is on the mend, and doing well. There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4., and Wendy is ready to get back to work,” a source familiar with the production said.

Earlier, Williams' team announced she will be taking a short break from work and is pulling out of public appearances, after reportedly testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID.

As revealed by sources, Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health. 

She was diagnosed with Graves Disease, something she has been honest about with her fans since the start.

