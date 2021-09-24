 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Willie Garson's cause of death revealed

Garson left his fans, friends and family heartbroken after passing away on September 21 at the age of 57

Sex and the City star Willie Garson's died of pancreatic cancer, his obituary published in the New York times on Thursday confirmed.

It is still not known how long the actor was battling the disease, as he recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for the upcoming reboot of And Just Like That. passed away on September 21 at the age of 57.

"William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was pancreatic cancer," read the star's obituary.

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights," penned the grieving family.

The Alliance for Children's Rights, a cause close to Garson's heart, works to "protect the rights of children in poverty and those overcoming abuse and neglect by delivering free legal services, supportive programs, and systemic solutions."

