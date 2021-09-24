 
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry fawns over Queen Elizabeth for ‘dedicating her life to service’

Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Prince Harry recently shared a heartfelt tribute in honour of Queen Elizabeth and her decision to dedicate her entire life to public service.

The prince got candid in an interview for a brand new royal documentary revolving around the life of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry believes, “From my grandmother's perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage it doesn’t get better than that.”

“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. I don’t know if anyone has ever described them as adorable.”

“But for me knowing the cheekiness of him, and that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both at a very young age dedicated their life to service.”

