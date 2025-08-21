Mikey Madison recalls a moment that 'changed everything'

Mikey Madison get honest about receiving her first ever Academy award

Mikey Madison has opened a moment that changed everything in her career.

During an interview with Vogue Italia, the Hollywood actress candidly recalled her feelings when she received the Academy award for best actress for her role as Ani in the 2024’s movie, Anora.

Revealing that she is keeping the award in her house “along with a cat, three dogs, and a vinyl collection,” she said, “I feel like everything around me has changed, and I think that’s increasing my need to withdraw into myself.”

“I’m extremely introverted, but I also have a big desire for adventure. It’s a conflict I’ve always felt, but it’s gotten worse lately,” the Scream actress admitted.

“It’s as if I’m now aware of how I’m perceived. I’m not on social media, I never regret missing a party or a dinner, but it seems like society is forcing me to ask myself, ‘Should I do it too to be happy? To be fair?’” she noted.

Embracing herself as an introvert, the 26-year-old actress told the outlet, “We pretend to be someone we’re not to make others feel comfortable. I think shyness should be considered a form of poetry.”

Recalling the reason behind signing the Sean Baker directorial movie, Mikey Madison concluded, “It’s as if Sean Baker plucked me out of the darkness. I still feel like I’m at the beginning of my career; I feel like the time has come to play characters that terrify me. I need to read a script and be afraid.”