Channing Tatum showers praises on Kirsten Dunst ahead of 'Roofman' release

Channing Tatum movie "Roofman" is hitting theaters in October

August 21, 2025

Channing Tatum has heaped praise on his "Roofman" co-star Kirsten Dunst, calling her "the icon herself" and "one of the most honest and real humans" he has ever met in a recent Instagram story promoting their upcoming film.

The social media post featured an image of Dunst by a pool and highlighted the crime comedy-drama's October 10 theatrical release date. Tatum described Dunst's talent as knowing "no bounds," emphasizing their collaborative relationship in the Derek Cianfrance-directed project.

"Roofman" features an ensemble cast including Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage alongside Tatum and Dunst.

The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, marking a significant entry in this year's festival lineup. 

Paramount Pictures and Miramax are distributing the project domestically.

Cianfrance, known for his work on "Blue Valentine" and "The Place Beyond the Pines," directs the crime comedy-drama that appears to blend genres in his characteristic style.

The social media endorsement suggests strong chemistry between the leads and positive behind-the-scenes relationships, potentially building early audience interest ahead of the fall release.

