Katy Perry drops Spotify tool to match colours with songs

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry have let fans over the moon with her brand new collaboration alongside Behr and Spotify.

The singer announced the new tool by Spotify and Behr over on YouTube and was quoted saying, “Every time I write a song, seven out of 10 times, I can see a visual, whether that is a full-on music video or a vibe of sorts. And if I had to explain my songs with colours, that would be so easy to do. I think they're kind of synonymous.”

To make this come to life, Katy worked with both giants to blend auditory and visual components and created her own palette of 12 new colours that will be made available with the songs.

Check it out below:







