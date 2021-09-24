 
Prince Andrew accepts ‘inevitable’ legal papers for Virginia Roberts case: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Prince Andrew has reportedly accepted the court summons sent out regarding the Virginia Roberts abuse case.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the legal papers have been emailed and mailed to the Duke’s office and he intends to “come out fighting” a source believes.

The insider also went on to add that the royal intends to reject Ms Robert’s accusations “point by point, claim by claim” in an effort to clear his name because he “retains every confidence in his legal team and their strategy.”

This news comes shortly after US judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the decision to send court papers to Prince Andrew’s lawyer was acceptable. 

