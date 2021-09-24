Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report

Experts recently stepped forward with news regarding Queen Elizabeth’s growing fascination with Lady Louise.



This claim’s been brought to light by royal author and biographer Phil Dampier who claim’s Lady Louise is becoming the monarchy’s “blooming secret weapon.”

During his interview with The Daily Telegraph, he was quoted saying, “Because she’s the granddaughter of the Queen, Lady Louise can call herself a Princess when she becomes 18 – it’s theoretically up to her.”

“And there’s a strong argument for her doing it. She seems to be very mature for her age and she’s shaping up to be precisely the kind of person the Queen can rely on in the future. Could there be a role for her in a slimmed-down monarchy? The Queen and Philip had 1,500 patronages between them.”

Before concluding he claimed, “You have to ask yourself who is going to continue their legacy with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew off the scene? There’s a huge workload there.”