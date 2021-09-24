 
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role

Jennifer Nettles recently sat down for a chat and addressed her brand new role as Broadway’s Waitress.

The singer weighed in on it all during her interview with People magazine. There she was quoted saying, “It is an absolute dream.”

“There are so many layers to Waitress that make it so meaningful to me. It is heart-warming, heart-breaking at times, and absolutely heart-inspiring.”

“I'm thrilled to be able to finally get to wear the apron. I hope everyone will come check it out, because I know I will be having a grand time.”

