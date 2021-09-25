 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

Britney Spears shared new details about her interaction with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, revealing that the singer gave her a five minute pep talk before her iconic performance with Mick Jagger 20 years ago.

Britney Spears turned to Instagram on Thursday to share that her ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake gave her a pep talking ahead of her iconic MTV VMAs perfromance back in 2001.

The pop icon also posted a series of throwback snaps of her with the Rolling Stones singer from 20 years ago and she mentioned that she was so nervous that she had to turn to Justin at the time.

Spears captioned the post: "Geez...this is me before my VMAs performance with @MickJagger 20 years ago!!!!

"This is one my my favourite dresses I've ever worn and it's simple black lace!!!! I will tell you this...before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves...I mean...I was in a cage with a live tiger!!!!!

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

She added: "I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage!!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked!!!!! Psssss guess I'm sleeping because my eyes are closed in half of these pics!!!!"

Britney Spears, in the photos she shared to Instagram, look drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer lace black dress with black shot underneath.

More From Entertainment:

Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong

Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong
Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature
Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children

Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children
Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’

Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’
Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role

Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role
Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’

Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’
Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report

Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report
Prince Andrew accepts ‘inevitable’ legal papers for Virginia Roberts case: report

Prince Andrew accepts ‘inevitable’ legal papers for Virginia Roberts case: report
Jana Kramer weighs in on her romance rules for post-divorce dating

Jana Kramer weighs in on her romance rules for post-divorce dating
Jana Kramer addresses how she’s navigating life after divorce

Jana Kramer addresses how she’s navigating life after divorce
'Notting Hill' director Roger Michell passes away at 65

'Notting Hill' director Roger Michell passes away at 65
Katy Perry drops Spotify tool to match colours with songs

Katy Perry drops Spotify tool to match colours with songs

Latest

view all