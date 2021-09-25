Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

Britney Spears shared new details about her interaction with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, revealing that the singer gave her a five minute pep talk before her iconic performance with Mick Jagger 20 years ago.



The pop icon also posted a series of throwback snaps of her with the Rolling Stones singer from 20 years ago and she mentioned that she was so nervous that she had to turn to Justin at the time.

Spears captioned the post: "Geez...this is me before my VMAs performance with @MickJagger 20 years ago!!!!

"This is one my my favourite dresses I've ever worn and it's simple black lace!!!! I will tell you this...before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves...I mean...I was in a cage with a live tiger!!!!!

She added: "I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage!!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked!!!!! Psssss guess I'm sleeping because my eyes are closed in half of these pics!!!!"

Britney Spears, in the photos she shared to Instagram, look drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer lace black dress with black shot underneath.