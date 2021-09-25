Tom Cruise experiences another breakup oh his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who were rumoured to have become 'fairly inseparable' after their whirlpool romance during the shooting of upcoming thriller Mission: Impossible 7, have reportedly decided to part ways.



Dashing Hollywood star Tom hadn't had a high-profile romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, while Hayley was said to have split from her doctor ex in 2020.



