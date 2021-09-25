 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise experiences another breakup oh his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Tom Cruise experiences another breakup oh his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who were rumoured to have become 'fairly inseparable' after their whirlpool romance during the shooting of upcoming thriller Mission: Impossible 7, have reportedly decided to part ways.

Dashing Hollywood star Tom hadn't had a high-profile romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, while Hayley was said to have split from her doctor ex in 2020.

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. The couple - who had never expressly confirmed their romance but were said to have 'grown close' on the set of the film.

'But they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well.  The couple - who had never expressly confirmed their romance but were said to have 'grown close' on the set of the film.

