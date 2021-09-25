 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims

Prince Andrew has received court papers relating to a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who alleged he forced her to have sex at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have agreed that service was effective as of Sept. 21, according to a joint filing on Friday with the US District Court in Manhattan.

Andrew has not waived his defenses against Giuffre's claims, which he had previously "categorically" denied. The Briton's prince have to respond to the lawsuit by October 29 to formally.

Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was underage at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. 

She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars. Court documents show that lawyers for both sides spoke on 21 September and the time for Andrew to respond was extended.

