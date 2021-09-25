 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to the UK is reportedly becoming ‘more difficult’ for the British public.

Royal author Angela Levin brought this claim to light and during her interview on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, she was quoted saying, “I think it would cause a lot of people a lot of grief.”

“The Queen would be delighted because she adores Harry - and also you love a child even though you disagree with everything they are doing - but I think for the other Royals, it is quite a stiff time where everybody has a very explicit diary of changing five times a day and what they have to do at what time.”

“I think it will be very, very difficult if they come over because the feeling is you can’t trust them, and they might use this for their next documentary or for his next book.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder

Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder
Video: Kate Middleton plays tennis with Emma Raducanu

Video: Kate Middleton plays tennis with Emma Raducanu
Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap

Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap
Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock
Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

Britney Spears' calls, messages were monitored by dad Jamie, new documentary states

Britney Spears' calls, messages were monitored by dad Jamie, new documentary states
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez's concert in New York

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez's concert in New York
Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute
'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why

'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why
R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

Latest

view all