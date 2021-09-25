 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'no longer planning' baby no. 4: report

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rumoured plans for planning baby no. 4’s arrival has been addressed by experts.

This claim’s been made by royal filmmaker Nick Bullen and during his interview with Us Weekly he was quote saying, “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family.”

“I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents and have that sort of family of five - my view is that they’ll probably stop here. They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work.”

“Both of them turn 40 next year, they are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives and foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months are all about the work.”

