G-Eazy addresses past relationship turmoils: 'You live and you learn'

G-Eazy recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed the lessons he learned over the course of his dating history.

He got candid about it all during his interview with People magazine regarding the release of his brand new album These Things Happen Too.

There he was quoted saying, “You live and you learn. And theoretically, at least, you grow from your experiences and you hopefully learn from your mistakes, or the heartbreak and the hurt.”

“It helps you identify certain qualities you need out of a partner, where things have gone wrong in the past, where things have gone right, but also how to be a better partner myself.”

Before concluding he went on to add, “I need to listen and work to be what somebody else needs as well. And that's very essential."