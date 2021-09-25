 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Eillie Goulding gives new mum Princess Eugenie parenting advice

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Eillie Goulding gives new mum Princess Eugenie parenting advice
Eillie Goulding gives new mum Princess Eugenie parenting advice

Eillie Goulding recently started exchanging parenting advice with new mother Princess Eugenie.

Goulding addressed her thoughts in a new issue of Tatler and was quoted saying, “There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding and just figuring it all out.”

Before concluding she added, “I've had to strike a balance between going back to work and being with Arthur. But I am really enjoying those moments together — it's a very unique experience between you and your child.”

“He's already got a little personality and he's only 3 months old. Nothing can prepare you for motherhood. It's one of those things that is really daunting when it happens.”

“But Caspar, brilliant. He's really hands-on. And Arthur is a joy, a real joy. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that.”

More From Entertainment:

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the UN chief in New York

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the UN chief in New York
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘ditch vanity’ for new US lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘ditch vanity’ for new US lifestyle
Prince William ‘puts foot down’ over demand for UK ceremony for Lilibet

Prince William ‘puts foot down’ over demand for UK ceremony for Lilibet
G-Eazy addresses past relationship turmoils: 'You live and you learn'

G-Eazy addresses past relationship turmoils: 'You live and you learn'
Lady Louise awaiting ‘very mature’ decision over royal future: report

Lady Louise awaiting ‘very mature’ decision over royal future: report
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘no longer planning’ baby no. 4: report

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘no longer planning’ baby no. 4: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder

Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder
Video: Kate Middleton plays tennis with Emma Raducanu

Video: Kate Middleton plays tennis with Emma Raducanu
Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap

Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap
Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Latest

view all