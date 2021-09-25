Eillie Goulding gives new mum Princess Eugenie parenting advice

Eillie Goulding recently started exchanging parenting advice with new mother Princess Eugenie.

Goulding addressed her thoughts in a new issue of Tatler and was quoted saying, “There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding and just figuring it all out.”



Before concluding she added, “I've had to strike a balance between going back to work and being with Arthur. But I am really enjoying those moments together — it's a very unique experience between you and your child.”

“He's already got a little personality and he's only 3 months old. Nothing can prepare you for motherhood. It's one of those things that is really daunting when it happens.”

“But Caspar, brilliant. He's really hands-on. And Arthur is a joy, a real joy. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that.”