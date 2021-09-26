Queen Elizabeth ‘still retaining her humour’ despite royal issues

Experts recently weighed in on Queen Elizabeth’s resilience in the face of royal issues.



This claim’s been made by former royal butler Grant Harrold and during his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Certainly, before she went up to Scotland, she was everywhere, all over the place and cracking jokes and having fun and a lot of humour.”

“That's what I remember working for them is that humorous side of her, and it's really nice to see that despite everything that's happened, she's still got that.”

“Obviously there's been a lot of downsides, there's been a lot of problems with members of the family and she doesn't seem to have let that stop her. That's something she's very good at.”

“I always think when things are going wrong in the family, any problems or issues, she always puts the 'Queen's face' on. She always carries on with duty regardless, which is something that's been drummed into her from a child.”