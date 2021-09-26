Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry

Meghan Markle turned heads with her chic appearance in mini white dress at the Global Citizen Live event with her hubby Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked smashing as they graced the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday evening. The star-studded ceremony took place in New York City and was broadcast from Central Park.

Meghan wore a stunning new outfit which consisted of a white Valentino shift minidress with intricate floral embellishments.

The Duchess, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet in June, looked sensational as she took to the stage holding Harry's hand.



To elevate her look, she wore a pair of sunglasses in a classic style. Meghan's sweetheart Prince Harry meanwhile rocked a simple white shirt and black suit, keeping the look relaxed with no tie and an open collar.

The special event was held to urge world leaders from the G7 and European Union to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.