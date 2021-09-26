 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Web Desk

'Meghan, Harry setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state'

Commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to the UN, a royal expert said the couple is  setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state and heads of government. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the United Nations in New York on Saturday to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 193-member world body's annual gathering of leaders.

"It was a lovely meeting," Markle told reporters as the couple left U.N. headquarters.

Harry and Meghan were  in New York to attend the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park later on Saturday, which aims to push for greater action to combat climate change and urge rich countries to share one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with nations most in need.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "H and M are setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state and heads of government. They are not." 

 

