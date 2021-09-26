 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Meghan Markle wore £5,600 outfit on visit to a school for deprived children?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the United Nations in New York on Saturday to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 193-member world body's annual gathering of leaders.

"It was a lovely meeting," Markle told reporters as the couple left U.N. headquarters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York to attend the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park later on Saturday, which aims to push for greater action to combat climate change and urge rich countries to share one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with nations most in need.

Prince Harry and Meghan also paid a visit to the central Harlem elementary school for an outdoor reading event where Meghan read from her debut children's book, The Bench.

Meghan arrived in a maroon-hued oversized jacket and matching wide leg trousers by Loro Piana.

Commenting her outfit, journalist Andrew Pierce claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wore £5,600 outfit on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Was it a wise move by Meghan Markle to wear a £5,600 outfit on a visit to a school for deprived children in New York."

His post was also retweeted by royal biographer Angela Levin.


