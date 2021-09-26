 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside
Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside

Fan favourite Emily In Paris is back with a bang!

The new season of the show premieres December 22 on streaming giant Netflix. Lily Collins aka. Emily this time, will be seen jetting off on a trip to the South of France.

Joined by friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat), Emily is taking time off of work, taking selfies on her exquisite getaway, while having limitless fun along the way.

Lily Collins' much-loved series season one premiered in 2020, giving fans an insight into a non-native's handbook to enjoy France.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘not at all’ reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: report

Prince Harry ‘not at all’ reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: report
Prince William calls for ‘hope not fear’ in new climate change series trailer

Prince William calls for ‘hope not fear’ in new climate change series trailer
Prince Andrew ‘cannot hope to hide from lawsuit’: report

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hope to hide from lawsuit’: report
'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 teaser released

'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 teaser released

'Meghan, Harry setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state'

'Meghan, Harry setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state'
Women win big at San Sebastian Film Festival

Women win big at San Sebastian Film Festival
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taping their New York trip for Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taping their New York trip for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance

Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance
Elton John performs ‘Tiny Dancer’ as he kicks off world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines

Elton John performs ‘Tiny Dancer’ as he kicks off world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines

Latest

view all