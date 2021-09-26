Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside

Fan favourite Emily In Paris is back with a bang!

The new season of the show premieres December 22 on streaming giant Netflix. Lily Collins aka. Emily this time, will be seen jetting off on a trip to the South of France.

Joined by friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat), Emily is taking time off of work, taking selfies on her exquisite getaway, while having limitless fun along the way.

Lily Collins' much-loved series season one premiered in 2020, giving fans an insight into a non-native's handbook to enjoy France.



