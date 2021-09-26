Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report

Experts reveal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ended up getting allegedly bullied by Prince William during their time in the royal family and were ‘driven out’ as a result of it all.



Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim in his 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

In it, he addressed the epic “Cain vs. Abel” fights that would go on and also admitted that it was the alleged bullying by Prince William that made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to leave.

He wrote, “Far from abandoning Meghan, the Palace had a team which spent ‘hundreds of hours monitoring social media accounts' and ‘violent threats were reported to the police.”

He also added, “The Duchess of Cambridge’s coolness towards Meghan, and William’s alleged bullying contributed to a devastating ‘Cain and Abel’ fallout between the brothers.”

“Harry was the ‘prime mover’ in souring relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, but it was Meghan who ‘took the hit'.”