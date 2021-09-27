 
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted having dinner together in LA

Monday Sep 27, 2021

The couple was clicked having dinner together, after arriving separately, but leaving together

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sent their fans into frenzy after they were spotted hanging out yet again.

The rumoured couple was clicked having dinner, after arriving separately, but leaving together.

As per photos captured by The Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd dined in at Santa Monica on Saturday night.

The duo wore colour-coordinated, all-black outfits. The last time they were clicked hanging out together was in June at the same Italian restaurant, sending tongues wagging about a plausible romance.

Sources also reveal the duo left together in the Blinding Lights singer's car following their dinner.

Previously, after their dinner together in June, Jolie and The Weeknd were also spotted attending the same concert together in LA.

