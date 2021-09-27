 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom
Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom

Unearthed claims reveal Prince Charles was nearly kidnapped by a mob of angry females who intended to hold him for ransom.

Experts reveal Prince Charles was once nearly kidnapped by a mob of women for ransom.

This incident has been brought to light in the new book The Secret Royals: Spying and the Crown.

It covers the time of Princess Victoria’s reign all the way down to Princess Dina’s death and includes stories from the Prince’s bodyguards.

According to Mail Online, it read, “Their biggest worry was young women, and this became a particular problem in the Rag Week of 1968 — an annual, anarchic event when students dressed up in silly clothes and played pranks to raise money for charity.”

“According to Michael Varney, the Prince’s personal bodyguard, events ‘came within a hairsbreadth’ of disaster. Varney learnt through police intelligence that a group of female Manchester University students, ‘all Women’s Libbers of the most strident kind’, planned to raid Trinity, kidnap Charles and hold him to ransom.”

“Worse still, ‘a fifth column’ existed inside Cambridge since the team from Manchester had eager and willing accomplices from the women of Girton College. Together, they were keen to pull off ‘their coup’ without ‘any male assistance whatsoever’.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source

Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source
Doja Cat issues call for support in light of the African hunger crisis

Doja Cat issues call for support in light of the African hunger crisis
Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post

Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice
BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe
Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source

Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source
Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity

Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity
Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report

Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about journey to stardom

Latest

view all