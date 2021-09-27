 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source

Sources reveal Harry Styles is preparing for his imminent return back to music with his upcoming third album.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.”

The inside source also went on to add, “As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.”

“Right now exact details are top secret but the tracklisting should be decided soon. Harry is really excited about the album.”

