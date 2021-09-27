 
BTS, Coldplay show off behind-the-scenes clips in new documentary

Monday Sep 27, 2021

BTS and Coldplay recently took to social media and showed off their behind-the-scenes clips of the documentary collaboration.

The video went live on September 26th and features an inside look into the documentary titled Inside My Universe.

It follows the work of Coldplay’s Chris Martin as he travels out to Seoul South Korea for his collaboration with the critically acclaimed BTS.

It is available with English subtitles and also features the connection that the artists and Martin develop over the course of their recording session. 

Check it out below:



