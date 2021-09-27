 
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards

Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Chrissy Teigen recently showed herself off as John Legend’s no. 1 fan at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Chrissy Teigen recently proved to the world that she is husband John Legend’s biggest fan at the Tony Awards.

Legend performed the Aint’ Too Proud musical, based on The Temptations at the show and Teigen couldn’t wait to show off her beau’s success to the entire world and ended up capturing it on social media.

The photo included a close-up look into Teigen’s wardrobe and it featuring a plunging neckline over an entirely shimmery gown that hugged all her curves.

