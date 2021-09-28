Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip

Music sensation Taylor Swift's personal bodyguards gave security to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during their whistle stop tour of New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly driven around by a former NYPD officer Jimmy - who also serves as Taylor Swift's head of security.



It's unclear whether the singer loaned the Sussexes her guards during their stay as a favor or the the couple happened to hire them from a company.



The two guards were seen at the posh Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side every day of harry and Meghan's stay. They were also spotted out front coordinating with other security personnel, including one who claimed to be with the Department of Homeland Security

Whenever the the duo went anywhere, the two men - who wore blazers, chinos and had their shirts untucked - always went with them.

