Billie Eilis and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Saturday Oct 02 2021
Billie Eilish, who wowed crowds at the Governors Ball over the weekend, was seen holding hands with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce at JFK Airport on Sunday.

The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way inside the transport hub.

The 19-year-old Bad Guy Singer looked amazing in true Billie fashion, as she rocked a billowing black sweatshirt and baggy trousers for her journey.

The award-winning singer plopped a baseball cap over her silky blonde tresses while slowing the spread of coronavirus with a coordinating face mask.

The singing sensation shielded her blue eyes with pair of sunglasses. Whereas, her boyfriend carried his belongings inside a taupe duffel bag.

Eilish's boyfriend, who has a low profile online but has been acting for the last nine years, was wearing a black jumper during his walk with the music icon.

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 2. She'll be heavily hitting the road in 2022, with stops all across the US starting in February.

