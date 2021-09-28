Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix

Jesy Nelson got candid about her time in Little Mix saying that she left after ten years as she felt “trapped”.

The 30-year-old, while speaking on an episode of Reign With Josh Smith, shared that she faced "constant comparison" with the other girls in the band.

"When it came to little things, like if we had to do a video and everyone had to wear bikinis and I didn't want to wear a bikini because I felt like [expletive], I couldn't not," she explained.

"It's just the little things like that, that would make me feel trapped. And it was just the constant comparison every single day that was hard and that eventually, after 10 years, takes a massive toll on your mental health."