 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Jesy Nelson says she felt trapped during her time in Little Mix

Jesy Nelson got candid about her time in Little Mix saying that she left after ten years as she felt “trapped”.

The 30-year-old, while speaking on an episode of Reign With Josh Smith, shared that she faced "constant comparison" with the other girls in the band.

"When it came to little things, like if we had to do a video and everyone had to wear bikinis and I didn't want to wear a bikini because I felt like [expletive], I couldn't not," she explained.

"It's just the little things like that, that would make me feel trapped. And it was just the constant comparison every single day that was hard and that eventually, after 10 years, takes a massive toll on your mental health."

More From Entertainment:

BTS heads to LA for first live concert since 2019

BTS heads to LA for first live concert since 2019
Netflix chief says no plans to buy movie theatre chain

Netflix chief says no plans to buy movie theatre chain
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal
Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release
Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip
'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains

'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains
Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls
Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis

Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis
Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'

Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'
Billie Eilish and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Billie Eilish and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Latest

view all