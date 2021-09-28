 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William co-authors newspaper article with former New York mayor

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Prince William co-authors newspaper article with former New York mayor

Prince William has co-authored an article with former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg on the fight against climate change and Earthshot Prize's role in it.

"We must meet this moment with the optimistic spirit of President Kennedy's Moon Shot," the USA Today article read.

The Earthshot Prize, launched in October last year, was inspired by US president John F. Kennedy´s "Moonshot" project in the 1960s to put a man on the moon.

The prize will recognize innovators and pioneers each year providing at least 50 solutions to the world's environmental problems

Each of the finalists -- chosen by experts from more than 750 nominations -- will be given help from leading private sector businesses to develop their projects.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to visit New York to attend an event with Bon Jovi

Prince Harry to visit New York to attend an event with Bon Jovi

John Lennon’s never released recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

John Lennon’s never released recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen
James Bond suit,'Cast Away' Wilson for sale in mega film prop auction

James Bond suit,'Cast Away' Wilson for sale in mega film prop auction
Demi Lovato claims they encountered aliens

Demi Lovato claims they encountered aliens

Chrissy Teigen shares why she does not post 'perfect' photos on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen shares why she does not post 'perfect' photos on Instagram
Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix

Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix
BTS heads to LA for first live concert since 2019

BTS heads to LA for first live concert since 2019
Netflix chief says no plans to buy movie theatre chain

Netflix chief says no plans to buy movie theatre chain
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal
Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release
Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

Latest

view all