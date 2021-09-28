Prince William co-authors newspaper article with former New York mayor

Prince William has co-authored an article with former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg on the fight against climate change and Earthshot Prize's role in it.

"We must meet this moment with the optimistic spirit of President Kennedy's Moon Shot," the USA Today article read.

The Earthshot Prize, launched in October last year, was inspired by US president John F. Kennedy´s "Moonshot" project in the 1960s to put a man on the moon.

The prize will recognize innovators and pioneers each year providing at least 50 solutions to the world's environmental problems



Each of the finalists -- chosen by experts from more than 750 nominations -- will be given help from leading private sector businesses to develop their projects.